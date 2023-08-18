Steve Bannon Declares ‘We’re Going To Ram The Stealing Of Georgia Down The Throat’ of Fani Willis– ‘We’re Going To Ram It Up The A**’ Of Brian Kemp

Steve Bannon was a featured speaker at My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau Summit on Thursday and chose a very interesting way to rev up the crowd.

As part of a panel called The National Hope Report, that included General Michael Flynn, and Kurt Olsen, Bannon took it upon himself to rile up the crowd or supporters.

BANNON: We’re always arguing about venues. We’re always arguing about, you know, you fought like crazy to get a venue. Mike Lindell has spent tens of thousands of dollars trying to get a venue this is why I keep saying the J6 thing with President Trump in Georgia. We’re going to ram the stealing of Georgia down her throat. And we’re going to ram it up the ass of the governor. Are you fired up yet? I can’t hear you. God bless you. That’s the revolution of 1776 right there. We’re about 1774. We’re getting there.

Bannon was of course referring to district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis who indicted former President Donald Trump earlier this week for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Watch above via Mike Lindell.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com