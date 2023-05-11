Steve Bannon Podcast Swatted While Live On Air

Steve Bannon was reportedly swatted at his home studio during a broadcast of his show Bannon’s War Room on Thursday.

The situation took place shortly after an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace who joined the show live to discuss bank records belonging to President Joe Biden and his family. During the end of the interview, a scuffling noise can be heard in the background right before Bannon went to a commercial break. Bannon assumed this was his production team. He later addressed the incident during the show.

“We got swatted in the middle of the show when I was in the C block in the first hour,” Bannon said in a later segment. “I tell my team, ‘Hey, can you knock it off? I gotta concentrate here.’ We’re actually getting swatted.”

This is not the first time Bannon’s show and home studio have been swatted, where a fake 911 call is done in order to draw large amounts of police presence to a specific location.

“The criminals, and it is criminals, that continue to SWAT us have to understand that the police are savvy to you, and investigating it. What they’re trying to do on the SWATs is they’re trying to have suicide by police. They’re trying to make sure that something happens here, that one of the police officers, gets concerned about what’s going on and actually starts firing. The DC Metro and the people around this area understand about these,” Bannon explained.

Bannon claimed that swatting attempts like this are designed to try to shut down his voice and others like it.

“They’re criminals and here’s why — they fear this audience. They understand that this is ascendant. And what they’re gonna try to do is take any voice, whether it’s Donald Trump or Tucker Carlson or Steve Bannon of the War Room, they’re gonna try to eliminate all those voices. They understand that an informed electorate is an electorate that will demand consent to the governed. And the governed right now are not consenting to this, whether it’s on the southern border of this country, or what other investigations,” Bannon said.

