Steve Bannon Praises RFK Jr., Compares Him to Trump in 2015: ‘We Gotta Keep Our Eye On It’

Former Trump campaign manager turned far-right MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon lamented RFK Jr.’s inability to win the 2024 Democratic primary and compared the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist to Donald Trump in 2015.

“Robert RFK Jr. is not going to win the Democratic nomination. The reason is that hard-core Democrats are not going to vote for him,” Bannon began, adding:

If you look at the polling, his voters, that 19 to 20 plus percent, whatever it is right now in the polling, are people that voted for Obama twice looking for change and many of whom voted for Trump in ’16. What you have is this anti-establishment, anti-authoritarian, populist movement that doesn’t trust the administrative state, doesn’t trust the deep state.

Bannon continued to praise RFK Jr.’s movement and offered him praise by comparing him to the “Keebler elves” — his term for Republicans critical of Trump. Bannon continued, saying to listen to “Judas Pence. Listen to these guys. Listen to all the Keebler elves and then listen to what Robert F Kennedy is talking about. And you see the Venn diagram. There’s much bigger overlap, potential overlap with what President Trump’s talking about.”

After slamming establishment Republicans some more, Bannon concluded, “They don’t matter anymore because there’s no votes there.”

Returning to RFK Jr.’s support, Bannon concluded, “So this is something that’s emerging and you got to keep your eye on it. Is it perfect? No. We live in a very imperfect world.”

“But you see something that’s aborning right here. And Hotez, his tweet Sunday, he called it an ‘emerging neofascist movement’ in Elon Musk’s Twitter, Tucker, Rogan, and in RFK. That combination over the weekend that was on them for the vax.”

Bannon was referring to popular podcaster Joe Rogan challenging Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert, to debate RFK Jr. on Twitter and the subsequent pile-on when Hotez refused. Hotez later clarified he did not want to create a spectacle and boost those spreading inaccurate information.

“So there’s something aborning here and we’ve got to keep our eye on it. This is very much like, as John Fredericks remembers in ‘14 and ‘15 when we were talking about this and this guy named Trump that, you know, was a leading something that was just, you know, starting to coalesce,” Bannon continued, referencing his guest at the time radio host John Fredericks.

“And of course, people mocked and ridiculed it. He’s just a TV guy. All he’s trying to do is renegotiate his deal with NBC. No, that was incorrect,” Bannon concluded of people dismissing Trump as they are RFK Jr. at the moment.

Bannon has offered support for RFK Jr. in the past even going so far as to suggest Trump choose RFK Jr. to be his running mate.

Watch the full clip above via War Room.

