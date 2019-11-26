Former Breitbart executive chairman and White House advisor Steve Bannon blasted the New York Times for publishing the “Anonymous” author and claimed the unnamed author’s new White House tell-all included an “outright lie” about President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Fox Business’ Trish Regan, Bannon condemned the press for giving a platform to the purported insider’s account, after a speechwriter to former Trump Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis, Guy Snodgrass, evaded direct questions if he was the “Anonymous” author during an appearance on Fox News earlier on Monday.

“This is irresponsible by the mainstream media and, in particular, by the New York Times,” Bannon said. “The publisher of the New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger, and his family, they’re the paper of record in our country. He has to come and verify if it’s a senior administration official.”

“Remember this was published as A Warning,” Bannon added about the book. “This came out in an op-ed over a year ago. It dovetails with the impeachment. It’s the same type of unelected bureaucrats who oppose President Trump’s national security policies. The same types of people you saw at the last two weeks” during the impeachment hearings.

Bannon went on to directly dispute one of the most explosive claims from the book: a moment during the first week of the Trump administration when the president, frustrated by judicial decisions striking down his first Muslim travel ban, lashed out at aides and reportedly said: “Let’s get rid of the [expletive] judges.”

“People should actually read what’s in this book. It’s quite serious of what he purports,” Bannon said. “Having been in certain situations he outlines, particularly about things, he said President Trump said ‘Fire all the judges.’ That is an outright lie. I was there on the whole time with the travel ban.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

