Steve Bannon’s War Room Podcast Catapults to Apple’s Top 10 in News During Contempt of Congress Trial

More people than ever before are listening to Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast than ever before as his trial for contempt of Congress begins. It has catapulted into Apple’s top 10 for news.

The flood in listeners come as the former Trump White House chief strategist and Breitbart News chairman is being tried for in Washington.

Newsweek reported:

The podcast, Bannon’s War Room, has risen to a monthly high rank of 44 among all U.S. podcasts on Apple podcasts, according to podcast metrics company Chartable. Bannon’s War Room is also still in the top 10 news podcasts on Apple’s streaming service.

On July 5, War Room was the 21st ranked podcast in Apple’s news category. It rose into the top 10 two days later on July 7 with a ranking of seventh overall. Wednesday, the podcast was ranked number nine.

Across all podcasts on Apple, War Room has also been given a boost this past month.

It was ranked number 111 overall as recently as June 30. On Wednesday, it was ranked number 44 among all podcasts.

Bannon currently faces up to 30 days in jail for each of two misdemeanor contempt charges after he declined to speak with the Jan. 6 House select committee.

Jury selection in the trial began on Monday and testimony is underway, the Washington Post reported.

Bannon has claimed the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

The day before the riot at the Capitol, he told his War Room listeners, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

Bannon added, “I’ll tell you this: it’s not going to happen like you think it’s going to happen. It’s going to be quite extraordinarily different, and all I can say is strap in.”

