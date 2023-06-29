Steven Bannon Conjures Really Oddly Specific Scenarios About Joe and Jill Biden and the CPAP Machine — Like REALLY Specific

Steve Bannon this week wondered aloud about how things go between President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, asking a series of escalating rhetorical questions that were … oddly and uniquely specific.

The conversation took place on the Thursday edition of Bannon’s War Room where he talked about marks on President Biden’s face that appeared Wednesday.

The White House has since stated that the president needed to use a CPAP machine for his previously disclosed sleep apnea on Tuesday night and the mask left marks on his face.

But that simple explanation was not enough for Bannon, who made time on his Thursday show to share uncomfortably specific alternative theories about the marks on Biden’s face. A clip from the show began circulating on Twitter via PatriotTakes.

“You saw Biden yesterday. I mean, who even knows what’s going on with this guy,” Bannon said, exasperated.

“Got the weird face and the marks up. Is Jill, you know, tying, got him up — she’s putting him in a tight-fitting Lassie costume at night?” he surprisingly blurted. “And making him eat out of a monogrammed dog dish?”

“Is that what’s going on in the White House?” he asked rhetorically or — hopefully? “With the doctor, doctor. Let me underline that. Dr. Jill Biden.”

“What’s going on with that group?” Bannon somehow continued. But he wasn’t done with the fantasy scenario just yet.

“Yeah, I’m not buying the thing that it’s sleep apnea or whatever that is. It’s too weird, right?” he said. “She got a dog mask on a guy?

“What is going on over there?” he asked without any apparent irony.

Watch the clip above via Steve Bannon’s podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com