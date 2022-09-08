Steven Bannon Smirks His Way Into Court Before Pleading Not Guilty in Alleged Border Wall Scheme

Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts stemming from an alleged scheme to defraud donors for a private border wall. He wore a smirk as he was ushered into court Thursday in handcuffs.

Bannon surrendered after he was indicted over the controversial WeBuildTheWall campaign to erect a privately-funded and constructed barrier on the country’s southern border.

Millions of dollars were raised, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is alleging Bannon and others pocketed about $1 million for themselves.

A pardon by former President Donald Trump shielded the former White House chief strategist from federal charges, but Bannon is on his own to face the six state charges.

Bannon was charged with, and pleaded not guilty to, two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy and an additional count of scheming to defraud.

The former Breitbart News executive, 68, faces up to 15 years behind bars on the money laundering charge.

Bannon addressed reporters outside the courthouse, where he called it “ironic” New York City officials are struggling with an influx of migrants who have been bussed there from Texas and Arizona as he is being charged.

“This an irony, on the very day the mayor of this city has a delegation down on the border, they are persecuting people here, that try to stop them at the border,” Bannon said.

He also implied the indictment is political, given its proximity to the November midterms.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Bannon was indicted because he “took advantage” of his own supporters:

Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors’ political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated. Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends. We will continue to take on fraudulent behavior in every corner of society, including white collar criminals, because no one is above the law. I thank District Attorney [Alvin Bragg] for his close partnership on this matter and commend the dedicated teams at the Attorney General’s Office and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work.

