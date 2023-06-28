‘Steven, I’m Moving On!’ Biden Spox Blows Off Reporter Who Asks If Obama Told Biden To Hang It Up At Lunch

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton blew off New York Post White House Correspondent Steven Nelson after he asked if former President Barack Obama told President Joe Biden to hang it all up during their private lunch.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Nelson asked Dalton — conducting her first solo briefing filling in for Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre — about a comment attributed to Obama while Biden was considering his run for the presidency.

“You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t,” a person familiar says Obama said to Biden as he weighed his 2020 run for the presidency.

Nelson wanted to know if Obama expressed a “similar message” to Biden at lunch — “regarding whether he should continue to serve in public life.”

Dalton blew off the question twice, then blew Nelson off completely when he tried to ask a question about Hunter Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland:

STEVEN NELSON: Thank you, Olivia. I’ve got a quick question about the lunch and then a couple of follow-ups from last week. About the lunch, President Obama reportedly told President Biden ahead of 2020, quote, “You don’t have to do this, Joe. You really don’t.” Can you say if a similar message was shared today? MS. DALTON: I can’t, and I don’t know what you’re referring to. STEVEN NELSON: Regarding whether he should continue to serve in public life. MS. DALTON: I — I don’t know what you’re referring to, and I don’t have any comment on it. STEVEN NELSON: And to follow up on last week: Does the White House believe Attorney General Garland committed perjury when he testified under oath that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss could bring charges outside of his district? MS. DALTON: I don’t have any comment on this. Anita? STEVEN NELSON: And — MS. DALTON: Go ahead. STEVEN NELSON: — and within 10 days of — MS. DALTON: Steven, I’m moving on! Anita?

