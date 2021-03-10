CNN and Jen Psaki Team Up to Shade Trump Stimulus Check Signatures: Biden’s Name Won’t Appear Because ‘It’s Not About Him’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki teamed up to lampoon former President Donald Trump for delaying the first round of stimulus checks so they could include his signature.

At Tuesday’s daily briefing, the CNN White House correspondent asked Psaki for a timeline on when Americans can expect to receive checks from the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill that passed the Senate Saturday, and should head to President Joe Biden’s desk this week.

And in a pointed follow-up, Collins asked Psaki if she had “any update on whether or not he wants his signature on there like former President Trump demanded?”

Last April, the first round of Covid checks was delayed so Trump’s signature could be added to the memo line.

“Well, we are — we are doing everything in our power to expedite the payments and not delay them, which is why the President’s name will not appear on the memo line of this round of stimulus checks,” Psaki replied. “The checks will be signed by a career official at the Bureau of Fiscal Service.”

“This is not about him; this is about the American people getting relief — almost 160 million of them,” Psaki added.

“So did — he did not want his name to appear on the checks?” Collins asked, to twist the kni… to clarify.

“He didn’t think that was a priority or a necessary step. His focus was on getting them out as quickly as possible,” Psaki replied, wiping off the blade.

Some legal experts said, at the time, that Trump’s signature on the checks constituted a violation of The Hatch Act.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]