Stop the Squeal: Infamous Jan. 6 Defendant Brandon Straka Reportedly Ratted on Others and Avoided Jail

Brandon Straka, a self-described former liberal who founded the #WalkAway campaign, provided federal agents with information about fellow rioters and secured a lesser sentence after the Capitol attack, per a report.

His online campaign launched ahead of the 2018 midterms, and asked former Democrats to share stories about why they left the party.

Straka enjoyed widespread popularity among conservatives online until the weeks after Jan. 6, when he we arrested by federal agents. He was sentenced to three years probation earlier this year after he pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct.

WUSA in Washington, D.C., citing court documents, reported Straka gave the FBI the names of at least 12 people following the Stop the Steal rally that devolved into a riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Wednesday, a batch of those documents was unsealed following a request from a media coalition of which WUSA9 is a member. Those newly unavailable documents included the substantial assistance sentencing memo filed by Straka’s attorney, Stuart J. Dornan. In the memo, Dornan said Straka provided “significant information” to federal investigators over three interviews with the FBI following his arrest. In one interview on March 5, 2021, Straka, according to Dornan, provided information about “individuals who were inside of Nancy Pelosi’s office; individuals who were inciters at the Capitol; and organizers of the Stop the Steal movement.” He also listed the names of individuals Straka spoke to the FBI about. Those names include rally organizers Amy and Kylie Kremer, Cindy Chafian and Ali Alexander — who Dornan described as the “preeminent leader of the Stop the Steal movement.”

WUSA also reported Straka, a former hairdresser, offered the feds information on Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors.

Gold was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay a $9,500 fine following a misdemeanor conviction for entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Another individual reportedly named by Straka is from Nebraska, but has not been named. Information provided about the person was described by WUSA as “sufficient” enough to secure a conviction.

Exactly what Straka reportedly told federal agents about each individual remains sealed.

Straka appeared to deny the WUSA report Thursday evening in a gif he posted without comment on Twitter:

