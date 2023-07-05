Stop the Steal Superstar Lin Wood Agrees to Retire from Law Instead of Being Disbarred

Lin Wood, an outspoken advocate of the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former president Donald Trump in the courtroom and the court of public opinion has agreed to retire from the law rather than be disbarred in the state of Georgia.

In a letter addressed to the general counsel and executive director of the state bar of Georgia, Wood requested that he “be permitted to transfer to Retired Status effective immediately.” He continued:

I understand that this request is unqualified, irrevocable and permanent. I further understand and acknowledge that if granted Retired Status I am prohibited from practicing law in this State and in any other state or jurisdiction and that I may not apply for readmission.

🚨Lin Wood, once a member of Trump’s team “Kraken”, a group of attorneys who sought to overturn the 2020 election results, has chosen retirement instead of facing probable disbarment. @RonFilipkowski. pic.twitter.com/zlq0sjqV8C — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 5, 2023

Wood, who represented Richard Jewell as well as John and Pastsy Ramsey in high-profile cases, attained celebrity status on the right after he represented Nicholas Sandmann in his defamation suits against various media outlets, including CNN and the Washington Post, which erroneously reported that he had taunted a Native American man on a class trip to Washington, D.C..

Later, Wood wholeheartedly embraced the the idea that Trump had won the 2020 election, even submitting that he had garnered 70% of the vote. Wood also charged a collection of bad actors, to include the Republican governor (Brian Kemp) and secretary of state (Brad Raffensperger) of accepting Chinese money to throw the election to Joe Biden.

“Brian Kemp, I state as a matter of fact that you’re a criminal, that you took money from Dominion, you took money from China,” he declared at a rally.

“I’m not an alarmist, and I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I know what’s about to happen. it’s going to look like a civil war, but it’s going to be a revolutionary war,” said Wood in December 2020.

Wood faced disbarment for suggesting that former Vice President Mike Pence should be executed and allegedly assaulted colleagues

