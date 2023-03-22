Stormy Daniels Lawyer Gives CNN Exclusive Scoop on Emails With Trump Attorney That Could Force Him Off Case

CNN got a big scoop from Stormy Daniels’s attorney Clark Brewster, who described emails that have been turned over to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office that show communication between Daniels and current Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Bragg’s investigation over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels — the stage name of Stephanie Clifford — has become the hot story after reports that various law enforcement agencies would be meeting to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump. Trump turned those reports into a firestorm when he posted messages urging supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ and stage protests over his arrest “ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Tierney Sneed write that Brewster gave them the exclusive on the emails that were turned over to Bragg:

The exchanges – said to date back to 2018, when Daniels was seeking representation – raise the possibility that the Trump attorney, Joe Tacopina, could be sidelined from his defense of the former president in a case pertaining to Trump’s alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to Daniels. Daniels’ communications with Tacopina and others at his firm include details relating to Daniels’ situation, according to her current attorney Clark Brewster, who believes the communications show a disclosure of confidential information from Daniels. Tacopina denies that there is a conflict or that confidential information was shared with his office. He says he neither met nor spoke to Daniels.

The report also notes that “CNN has not seen the records in question. But legal ethics experts CNN spoke with said they could lead to limits being placed on the role Tacopina can play at trial or even his disqualification.”

Trump is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

