Stormy Daniels Says Threats Have Escalated Since Trump Indictment — This Time It’s ‘I’m Going To Murder You’

Adult film entrepreneur Stormy Daniels said threats against her have escalated greatly since former President Donald Trump’s indictment, telling The Times of London “this time it’s like – I’m going to murder you.”

Daniels is the figure at the center of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments, which resulted Thursday afternoon a several-dozen-count indictment of Trump.

On Friday night’s CNN primetime coverage, anchor Kaitlan Collins played snippets of the Daniels interview with The Times of London, including the degree to which the star now fears for her safety:

And for the first time, since Trump’s indictment, we are also now hearing from the woman, at the center of it all, Stormy Daniels, who was the recipient of the hush money payout, at the center of this case. The adult film star says that the threats against her are only intensifying, tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STORMY DANIELS, ADULT FILM STAR: This time it’s straight up violent. You know, like, the first time it was like, gold digger, slut, whore, you know, liar, whatever. And this time it’s like – I’m going to murder you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you frightened?

DANIELS: For the first time ever, yes.

In the wake of Trump’s indictment, Stormy Daniels, tonight, is talking about the growing threats, to her own personal safety.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANIELS: The first time around, I probably got a straight up, like, death threat, you know, one in 100. It’s like one in 10. And it’s especially scary because Trump himself is inciting violence and encouraging it and getting away with it.

And I don’t, I’m not afraid of him or the, you know, the government. But it just takes one crazy supporter who thinks they’re doing, you know, God’s work or you know, protecting democracy, you know. And it’s – I mean I’m just looking at a couple of things that have come through in the last two hours and they’re way more violent and graphic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: I want to bring in John Miller, CNN’s Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst, who is also the former NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

You hear from Stormy Daniels there, saying the threats are worse to her, this time. They’re actually death threats. They’re not just criticisms, or insults.

COLLINS: Before we go, tonight, Stormy Daniels is now speaking out about whether or not it was worth ever sharing her story.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANIELS: I get these moments where I get emotional and I’m like, “I wish I’d never done this. This was so stupid. What the f*** was I thinking?” But I’d still do the same thing because it was the right thing to do. If I could go far enough back to where I didn’t go to the hotel room that night, I stand by that. I wouldn’t have done it. But if I go back only so far as coming forward, I would – I would do the same thing again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: She says she would do it again. Daniels has also said she is ready to face Trump, in court, if it ever comes to that. Of course, we shall see.