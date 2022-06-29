Stranger Things star Maya Hawke proudly proclaimed “Fuck the Supreme Court” during a late-night appearance with Jimmy Fallon.

Hawke, the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman said during her interview that she asked her mother for advice before the appearance.

“I called my mom to ask for advice today about coming in to talk to you because I — that’s, what I do, I get to ask for advice. It’s a big luxury of mine. And we just got into talking about, like the Supreme Court ruling,” she said.

Hawke began to discuss her mother’s own experience with abortion, shared in a 2021 opinion piece for The Washington Post.

“This essay that my mom wrote, like, um, a couple months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access and it was sort of preceding this whole thing. And my mom wrote this really beautiful essay about, her abortion that she got when she was really young,” Hawke addded.

“About how, if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist. And how both of my parents’ lives would’ve been totally derailed had she hadn’t had access to safe and legal healthcare, fundamental healthcare,” the actress continued.

“Wealthy people will always be able to get abortions. Um, but so many people because of this ruling, this like week will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And, um, I just wanted to say that, like, you know, fuck the Supreme court,” Hawke said as the audience burst into applause and cheers.

Hawke, who was shy to curse on the show was then encouraged by Fallon that it was something she could say, so she repeated it once more.

“I can say fuck the Supreme Court?” she asked. “Yeah, fuck the Supreme Court.”

“We’re gonna keep fighting it and we’re gonna win like our grandmothers did,” Hawke insisted. “So I think that’s good.”

The essay, referenced by Hawke, revealed a young Thurman got an abortion after a relationship with a “much older man” had ended.

In the essay she says, “I have no regrets for the path I have traveled. I applaud and support women who make a different choice. The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced. Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be.”

Listen above via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

