Flash-flooding emergencies are in effect in South Florida and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport remains closed after 25 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period, according to reports. Water rescues are underway for those trapped by the flooding, schools are closed, and people are being warned to stay home to avoid getting their cars stuck in the flood waters.

“It’s probably the worst I’ve seen,” said WPTV reporter Todd Wilson. “I saw a bunch of cars driving to a parking lot and all I saw was that the hoods were covered in water; you couldn’t even see the hoods.”

Wednesday was considered the rainiest day in Fort Lauderdale history according to CNN. Weather experts are calling it a “1-in 1,000 year rainfall event.”

“This amount of rain in a 24-hour period is incredibly rare for South Florida,” said Ana Torres-Vazquez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Miami office.

Apocalyptic view of Broward Blvd in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Abandoned cars litter the streets as flood waters slowly recede. Preliminary extreme rainfall totals up to 25.60" in only a 12 hour span Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/8emEYB8HF8 — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) April 13, 2023

The weather service, says heavy rain is possible Thursday, which could lead to additional flooding, “particularly the City of Fort Lauderdale.”

Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, FL, have been the hardest hit by the torrential rain and massive flooding, according to Lamar Fisher, Mayor of Broward County. The mayor issued an emergency declaration to bring in funds for additional resources, some of which is for Broward County’s first responders to get to those who might be trapped by the high water.

“Any way we can help and assist our municipalities we will do so,” Fisher said. “I know our administration is working directly with the city manager (Fort Lauderdale) and have for the last 24 hours and providing the assistance we can. Whatever they ask for we will give them.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said first responders answered more than 900 calls Wednesday and are using airboats and “high-clearance buggies” to rescue people and pets trapped in homes.

“No city could have planned for this,” Trantalis said.

Dozens of cars in downtown Fort Lauderdale right now not running stuck in the flood waters. pic.twitter.com/2NRu55YHxG — Florida Drone Cleaning LLC DOUGLAS THRON (@douglasthron777) April 13, 2023

