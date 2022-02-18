Stunning Live Feed of Planes Landing in 100 MPH Winds in London Goes Viral, Captures Imaginations on Both Sides of the Atlantic

By Joe DePaoloFeb 18th, 2022, 9:01 am
 

A live feed of planes trying to land at London’s Heathrow airport on an unbelievably windy day has riveted viewers on both sides of the Atlantic for hours.

The stream, which is broadcasting on a YouTube channel called Big Jet TV, is still on the air as of this writing. It has topped 200,000 viewers.

London is currently being battered with stunning winds, which have reached as high as 122 miles per hour, according to Reuters. Yet planes are still landing at Heathrow — with many swaying drastically on descent.

Part of the appeal as been the colorful commentary of Jerry Dyer, Big Jet TV’s operator and host.

“Oh, they’ve got a big one coming, oh it’s a freighter,” Dyer said, in one particularly notable moment chronicled by The Guardian. “Oh mate, I can hear that coming over the bushes. That was crazy, man.”

Having watched this feed for the better part of 30 minutes, this reporter can attest that it is utterly riveting. These viewers agree:

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo