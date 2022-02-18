A live feed of planes trying to land at London’s Heathrow airport on an unbelievably windy day has riveted viewers on both sides of the Atlantic for hours.

The stream, which is broadcasting on a YouTube channel called Big Jet TV, is still on the air as of this writing. It has topped 200,000 viewers.

London is currently being battered with stunning winds, which have reached as high as 122 miles per hour, according to Reuters. Yet planes are still landing at Heathrow — with many swaying drastically on descent.

Storm Eunice disrupts London’s rail, roads and airports as red weather warning covers capital – video shows BA flight battling high winds at Heathrow [vid: YouTube/Big Jet TV] More here https://t.co/6zmsJA9uqA pic.twitter.com/WtxlSS3ZoZ — ITV London (@itvlondon) February 18, 2022

Part of the appeal as been the colorful commentary of Jerry Dyer, Big Jet TV’s operator and host.

“Oh, they’ve got a big one coming, oh it’s a freighter,” Dyer said, in one particularly notable moment chronicled by The Guardian. “Oh mate, I can hear that coming over the bushes. That was crazy, man.”

Having watched this feed for the better part of 30 minutes, this reporter can attest that it is utterly riveting. These viewers agree:

Big Jet TV may be the end of football. — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) February 18, 2022

Words I never thought I’d say: Have spent the last hour glued to ‘Big Jet TV’ ft live commentary of planes attempting to land during Storm Eunice and cannot recommend it highly enoughhttps://t.co/hmkBr8NN0C — Eleanor Hayward (@eleanorhayward) February 18, 2022

Am now totally addicted to “Big Jet TV” – a man with a camera standing in a field outside Heathrow, filming and commentating as planes try to land in the storm. “ARGH! Look at THAT! it’s CRABBING!” https://t.co/5LDWJIbPq1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 18, 2022

Today’s distraction from being productive: Big Jet TV — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) February 18, 2022

GLUED to Big Jet TV. The poor pilots, crew and passengers landing just now. I need a complimentary Bloody Mary to get through just watching it. https://t.co/R9TzmgvKdr — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 18, 2022

my Twitter feed today has gone from people insisting working from home is more productive to people obsessing about Big Jet TV… — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 18, 2022

I’m pretty sure everyone has stopped working to watch Big Jet TV. The Teams chat is popping off🤣 — Hollie Bennett (@HollieB) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV is truly incredible stuff, thank you Brits for this. https://t.co/pb2KFneBkS — Brian Ries (@moneyries) February 18, 2022

I wonder if the people on the planes know we’re enjoying watching the commentary of whether they live or die on Big Jet TV — Sophie Thompson (@sophxthompson) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV is the best thing to happen to social media since the boat got stuck — George Osborn (@GeorgeOsborn) February 18, 2022

——

