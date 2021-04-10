Stunning Poll: TWO-THIRDS of Republicans Still Trust Donald Trump for ‘Medical Advice’

After nearly three months out of office, former President Donald Trump still holds significant influence over Republican voters’ medical decisions — the same voters who are most likely to say they will not be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A The Economist/YouGov Poll released this week asked respondents “How much do you trust medical advice from each of the following officials?”

Among all respondents, 44 percent said they trust President Joe Biden “a lot” or “somewhat” for medical advice, including only 11 percent of Republicans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was only slightly higher with 48 percent among all respondents, 18 percent among Republicans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was most trusted at 57 percent overall, including 83 percent of Democrats, 49 percent of Independents, and just 34 percent of Republicans.

Trump was by far the least trusted among all respondents, at just 29 percent, including 6 percent of Democrats and 29 percent of Independents. But among Republicans, a whopping 66 percent said they trust Trump “a lot” or “somewhat” for medical advice.

Respondents were also asked “When a coronavirus vaccine becomes available to you, will you get vaccinated?”

Among all respondents, 24 percent responded “no,” including 8 percent of Democrats, 29 percent of Independents, and 40 percent of Republicans.

Ironically, the rapid development of coronavirus vaccines is the one aspect of the pandemic for which the Trump administration receives near-universal praise ansd credit. But for whatever reason, he decided to get vaccinated in secret this past January, a fact that wasn’t revealed until months later. That has apparently spoken louder to some supporters than his recommendation — delivered during a Fox News interview — for people to get vaccinated.

