‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Bashes ‘Woke Culture’: ‘Who Are The Arbiters? — It’s Usually A Bunch of Millennials’

In a viral exchange, Succession star Brian Cox slammed “woke culture” and blamed millennials for shaming people while speaking to Piers Morgan this week.

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored where Cox discussed his career, the ending of HBO’s beloved series Succession, and the current state of the world.

During their conversation, Morgan asked, “Are things worse now, or is our perception of life worse because of things like social media, inflaming everything?”

“Well, I don’t think social media helps. It hinders rather than helps. And I think it points up two readily inadequacies that we can actually — and the whole woke culture, I think is truly awful,” Cox said.

“And the shaming culture, which I feel quite strongly about,” Morgan said. “This incessant need to shame and bury people.”

Cox noted that it was very difficult to know where the shaming culture comes from.

“Who are the arbiters of these — this shaming. And it’s very hard to pin them down. And it turns out it’s usually a bunch of millennials,” Cox said.

“And who gave them the halos?” Morgan said.

“I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well, you’ve all screwed it up, so we may as well do something about it.’ But it’s from the wrong principle. It’s the wrong — comes from the wrong place,” Cox added.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

