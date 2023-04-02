Joe Tacopina, the attorney representing Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush money payout case in which the former president has just been indicted, reportedly has his share of detractors in Trump’s inner circle.

According to Rolling Stone,

From the report:

A source familiar with the matter and another person close to Trump tell Rolling Stone that a number of Trump’s other current lawyers have privately described Tacopina as “dumb” and a “loudmouth.”

Tacopina has been ever present on cable news over the past several weeks, including on Sunday morning — where he racked up multiple appearances.

The lawyer’s comments have not always been in lockstep with his client’s during those TV hits. During an interview on CNN Sunday, Tacopina said there is “no reason to believe” the judge in the former president’s case is biased, despite Trump angrily claiming otherwise.

Yet despite the apparent objections of some in his camp, Trump is sticking with Tacopina. From the Rolling Stone report:

The two sources say some of Trump’s lawyers and advisers have warned the ex-president that he should be careful with Tacopina, and that he cannot trust the attorney’s loyalty. “He pisses off others with his antics, but he’s a blunt object that Donald Trump wants, apparently,” says one of the sources. A third source familiar with the matter calls Tacopina “such a frickin’ idiot.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com