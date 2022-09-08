For years, The Lincoln Project has been taunting Donald Trump with vicious targeted ads aired on networks he watches in the places he lives.

That strategy paid off on Thursday, when the former president lashed out at an ad — suitably titled “SUCKER” — which aired on Fox News in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump resides in the warmer months of the year.

The Lincoln Project ad, released on Thursday, went as narrated:

Dear MAGA, we have some bad news. No, not that he lost. Not that your little coup attempt failed and its planners and the attackers are going to jail. No. The really bad news is why Trump told you he lost. Why he set it up way before the 2020 election. It wasn’t voter fraud but it was fraud. Trump told you the election was stolen ripped you off, to sucker you, to take your hard-earned money and shovel it into his pockets. He spent it on himself not to take back the White House. It was the biggest scam in political history. Every dollar you sent him paid to keep his shady business empire and lavish lifestyle going. It was a sucker game all along. And you know who the sucker is? You.

In a Thursday post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump attacked Fox News for airing the ad. He promised to sue the network, though he misspelled the last name of former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), who is on the board of Fox News parent company, Fox Corporation:

The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. The Paul Ryun run Fox only has high standards for “Trump” ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to “false advertise,” and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!

Rick Wilson, the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, reacted gleefully to Trump’s post when reached for comment by Mediaite.

“In 2020, The Lincoln Project took up a long-term free lease in Trump’s brain. His threat to sue the Lincoln Project today is like Trump himself; impotent, flabby, and pathetic,” Wilson said.

The Lincoln Project also confirmed to Mediaite that the ad was aired on cable news in Bedminster.

Watch above via The Lincoln Project.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com