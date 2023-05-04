Sunny Hostin is ‘Disgusted By’ CNN Platforming Trump For Town Hall While Joy Behar Disagrees: ‘This is A Free Country’

The View descended into chaos as the hosts debated CNN’s decision to invite former President Donald Trump for an on-air town hall event.

Next Wednesday, Trump will participate in the event in New Hampshire, moderated by Kaitlan Collins. On the Wednesday edition of The View, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were steeply divided by the announcement.

“What is the point of this new town hall that he’s doing? And did we learn nothing from Les Moonves saying, ‘Bad for the country, but great for the network?'” Goldberg asked.

“Well, that’s what I’m so disgusted by,” Hostin said. “When someone shows you who they are, you believe them. When you show that you are an insurrectionist, that you’re a liar, that you’re a bigot, that you’re a racist. That you’re sexist. That you’re twice impeached. That you are currently a criminal defendant and likely to be a criminal defendant in two other jurisdictions and you grab women by their genitals. I know everything I need to know about you!”

“I don’t think that you give that type of person a platform. You don’t do that. And I’m actually dismayed that CNN on May 10th at eight o’clock is going to be giving — I just did a commercial for them — I can’t believe that they are giving him this platform,” Hostin added.

Behar jumped in to announce that she disagreed with Hostin.

“I have to disagree with you. I can’t stand him as you know. But he is the front-runner for the Republican party — I would let them do it, it is a free country. This is America,” Behar said. “Let him go out there and let him show again to the American people that he is a sociopath.”

Behar said the platform will be a good way for Trump’s true colors to shine but admitted it will be a tough job for Collins to fact-check in real-time.

Farah Griffin agreed with Behar, although not thrilled that Trump is the current GOP front runner, she said the town hall will be a good chance for the American people to get direct answers from Trump.

“The media’s job is to ask questions to push back, to challenge. It is not our decision as to who people vote for,” Haines added. “…Sunny, the reasons you just listed are the reasons I’m disgusted by him and I would never vote for him, but I would not silence him.”

After waiting for a break in the conversation, Goldberg was finally able to chime in.

“I find it extraordinary that a guy who had such a vitriolic response to that network and networks that were not kissing his behind– that he is now going on these networks and saying, ‘Hey, here’s who I am.’ I find it interesting, man,” Goldberg said.

Watch above via The View.

