Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gritted his teeth through a strained response when NBC Nashville reporter Nancy Amons grilled him on whether he had met with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani during an overseas trip in February.

Pompeo was hostile and evasive throughout the interview, at one point accusing Amons of “working at least in part for the Democratic National Committee.”

But things got particularly icy when the reporter asked Pompeo about his February trip to a summit in Warsaw, Poland.

“In mid-February, you were in Warsaw, and so was Rudy Giuliani,” Amons said. “During your time there, did you meet with Giuliani?”

After several seconds of awkward silence, Pompeo replied, in a near-whisper, “You know, I don’t talk about who I meet with, I went to Warsaw for a particular purpose, it was an important mission.”

“We brought together people all across the world to take down the world’s largest stake sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo continued, adding “That’s what I worked on on that mission.”

“So you’re not going to say whether you met with him?” Amons asked.

“So when I was in Warsaw, I had a singular focus,” Pompeo said, then recited his previous answer at somewhat greater length, and falsely accused the Obama administration of “underwriting” the Iranian regime.

“It sounds like you’re not going to say,” Amons said again, to which Pompeo replied “When I was in Warsaw, we were working diligently to accomplish the mission to take down the terrorism that’s inside the Islamic Republic of Iran, that’s what I worked on, it was the only thing that I engaged in while I was there.”

Pompeo’s State Department has been implicated in the Ukraine scandal that threatens Donald Trump’s presidency, and in which Giuliani is a central figure.

Watch the full interview above, via NBC Nashville’s News4.

