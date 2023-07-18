Supermodel Gigi Hadid Arrested For Weed Possession at Cayman Islands Airport

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands earlier this month for possession of marijuana.

Hadid was on a trip to the islands when she was arrested at the Owen Roberts International Airport, per E! News.

According to a local paper, Cayman Marl Road, the model and a friend had arrived via a private plane and were taken into custody after custom officials found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” in their belongings. They were arrested for the “importation” of the substance.

Hours later they were released on bail. The pair appeared in court on July 12, where they pled guilty and paid a $1,000 fine.

A rep for the model told E! News:

Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com