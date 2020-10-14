Support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett increased among independent voters and has nearly doubled among Democrats since September, according to a survey released Wednesday.

According to the Morning Consult study, 27 percent of registered Democratic voters said they supported Barrett’s confirmation to the court as of Oct. 11, up from 14 percent on Sept. 26. Support for her confirmation among independents increased from 28 percent to 38 over the same period.

Nearly half (48 percent) of registered voters said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett, while 31 percent indicated opposition to the idea. Another 21 percent said they did not know or had no opinion.

Pollsters conducted an initial round of questioning on September 26, the same day President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They conducted additional rounds from October 2-4 and October 9-11, concluding a day before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings with Barrett began.

Those hearings are scheduled to run through October 15. The committee will vote October 22 on whether to forward Barrett’s nomination for consideration before the full Senate. The chamber’s final vote is expected to take place on October 26, just eight days before Election Day.

Morning Consult’s survey included 2,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

