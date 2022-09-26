Supporters of Jan. 6 Rioters and Black Second Amendment Activists Hold Dueling Protests at Texas Capitol

The First Amendment grants us all the freedom of speech, but offers no reassurances that the exercise of that right will be free from chaos, as two very different groups discovered this weekend in Austin, Texas.

Your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor was in the Lone Star State’s capital city for the Texas Tribune Festival, and Saturday featured “Open Congress,” in which several blocks of Congress Avenue (the main street through the center of downtown Austin that leads directly to the Texas Capitol building) were closed to traffic, with tents set up for several panels, sponsors’ exhibits, refreshments.

When I speak at events like this, I try to see people I wouldn’t normally hear. So I snuck into @LyleLovett talk about music and Texas at #TribFest22 @TexasTribune because I get enough political news. Anyway… I’m a fan girl so got my picture! pic.twitter.com/rdRxgsLpuA — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 24, 2022

As I walked north towards the Capitol to the last group of tents, I could hear someone speaking on a megaphone. Protesters are a common sight here, voicing their free speech rights for or against a wide variety of causes.

The voice I heard was calling for reparations and advocating for Black Americans to use their Second Amendment rights to defend themselves, but the banners I saw were calling for “Justice for January Six” — two topics that I had not previously seen together.

It was, in fact, two separate groups of protesters, which I confirmed by asking several of the people with each group. One group was advocating for the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the other group was with the Elmer Geronimo Platt Gun Club, which “was created for the advocacy of Black Americans exercising their 2nd Amendment Right,” according to their Twitter bio.

A protester with the Jan. 6 group told my friend that they had attempted to work out some sort of rotating schedule, for each group to take turns with their speakers, switching back and forth every 10 minutes, but negotiations broke down and the video at the top of the post was the result, with both groups attempting to broadcast their messages via dueling megaphones.

I also captured a short video of just the EGP Gun Club group. Several of their members were open carrying, which is legal in Texas.

Filmmaker Ford Fischer was at the Capitol documenting the “Black Second Amendment Unity Walk,” and posted a Twitter thread with multiple video clips of the interactions between the two protester groups. According to Fischer’s videos, at least one of the Jan. 6 protesters expressed his support for reparations to the gun club members but then the situation “escalated” when one of the Jan. 6 group claimed the defendants charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot should get reparations too.

When the Black Second Amendment march arrived at the Texas State Capitol, others were there. The group did not take kindly to attendees from a rally for January 6 defendants (some of whom were argumentative, but others who were trying to welcome them) beginning to talk to them. pic.twitter.com/cMDbLuN6K3 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 25, 2022

“How do you think that would have turned out?” asked one of the Black 2A activists of if they stormed the Capitol. Some said hundreds would be killed. “Do not compare struggles. Do not compare what we’ve gone through to what people who willfully went into a damn building did.” pic.twitter.com/HyadElFwXb — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 25, 2022

The situation between the Black 2A group supporting reparations & the January 6 defendants rally escalated when a J6er said “Kool-Aid’s free along with free everything else” and then claimed J6 defendants should get reparations.@DaRealNickBezz called the J6ers “foolish.” pic.twitter.com/7uS6c9PEzW — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 25, 2022

Video by Sarah Rumpf for Mediaite.

