Supreme Court Demanding Law Clerks Hand Over Cell Phone Records, Sign Affidavits in Search For Leak: CNN

The Supreme Court is reportedly set to require its law clerks to provide cell phone records and sign affidavits amid the nation’s highest court investigating a leak of a draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Supreme Court draft opinion Roe v. Wade.

CNN first reported on Monday what would be “unprecedented” moves.

“Some clerks are apparently so alarmed over the moves, particularly the sudden requests for private cell data, that they have begun exploring whether to hire outside counsel,” wrote CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic.

“Lawyers outside the court who have become aware of the new inquiries related to cell phone details warn of potential intrusiveness on clerks’ personal activities, irrespective of any disclosure to the news media, and say they may feel the need to obtain independent counsel,” she added.

However, “the exact language of the affidavits or the intended scope of that cell phone search — content or time period covered — is not yet clear,” according to Biskupic, citing “sources familiar with efforts underway.”

Earlier this month, Politico obtained and reported on a draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, that would overturn Roe. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed its authenticity, condemned the leak, and ordered an investigation into the leaker. A decision on whether Roe will be overturned is expected in June.

