The Dayton Police Department released a collection of surveillance videos with footage from the shooting that took place there early Sunday morning.

The videos were released during a press conference held by law enforcement officials hours after the shooting in which nine people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded. The footage shows people running away and taking cover while cops engaged the gunman.

Police Chief Richard Biehl said in his press conference yesterday that law enforcement engaged the shooter within 20 seconds after the first shots rang out, and they were focused on preventing him from entering one of the local bars or restaurants in the Oregon District. Biehl said the shooter was able to fire off dozens of rounds before he was shot and killed about 30 seconds after the rampage began.

Watch above, via Fox News and the Dayton Police Department.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com