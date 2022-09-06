Surveillance Video Shows Fake Trump Elector Escorting Sidney Powell Operative into Georgia County’s Elections Office Before Voting Machine Breach

A newly-uncovered piece of surveillance footage is placing renewed scrutiny on an accused fake 2020 elector, and Donald Trump’s operatives who visited a Georgia county’s election offices on the same day that their voting machines were illegally breached.

CNN obtained the footage from the Coffee County Elections office dated Jan. 7, 2021, and it shows 3 individuals entering the building. The trio was led Cathy Latham, a former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County who is under criminal investigation by state and federal prosecutors as one of 16 Republicans who signed certificates that falsely declared Trump the rightful winner of the 2020 election.

One of the men Latham was seen escorting in the footage was Paul Maggio — an operative for the Atlanta tech firm SullivanStrickler, which was hired by the pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell. Powell reportedly paid SullivanStrickler to conduct a data extraction, and Maggio and Latham’s appearance at the county office was on the same day that their voting machines were allegedly breached.”

From CNN’s report:

Text messages, emails and witness testimony filed as part of a long-running civil suit into the security of Georgia’s voting systems show Latham communicated directly with the then-Coffee County elections supervisor about getting access to the office, both before and after the breach. One text message, according to the court document, shows Latham coordinating the arrival and whereabouts of a team “led by Paul Maggio” that traveled to Coffee County at the direction of Powell. Three days after the breach, Latham texted the Coffee County elections supervisor, “Did you all finish with the scanner?” According to court documents, Latham testified she did not know what Hall was doing in Coffee County. But when confronted with her texts about the scanner, she asserted her Fifth Amendment rights. Maggio did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. Instead, the data firm he works for, SullivanStrickler, which court documents show was hired by Powell, said in a statement to CNN that it was “directed by attorneys to contact county election officials to obtain access to certain data” in Georgia and also “directed by attorneys to distribute that data to certain individuals.”

The Washington Post also reviewed the office’s surveillance tapes, noting that they were also repeatedly visited by tech consultants Doug Logan and Jeffrey Lenberg, both of whom are “under investigation for separate alleged breaches of voting machines in Michigan. The footage and the surrounding implications raise a number of questions about the efforts Trump’s allies took to access voting machines try undermining the 2020 election results around the country.

Latham’s attorney gave a statement to CNN insisting she “has not acted improperly or illegally…Ms. Latham did not authorize or participate in ballot scanning efforts, computer imaging, or any similar activity.” SullivanStrickler’s attorneys said that Latham was the “primary point of contact” for their team’s visit to Coffee County, though they claimed to have no reason to believe Maggio was being asked to “do anything either improper or illegal.”

Watch above via CNN.

