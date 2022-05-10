Susan Collins Calls the Cops Over Polite Sidewalk Message Asking Her to Vote With Dems on Abortion Law

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) called the police after someone wrote a message in chalk in front of her home and asked her to vote with Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

The message, relatively speaking, was polite according to the Bangor Daily News:

Sen. Susan Collins called police over the weekend after an unknown person or persons wrote a pro-abortion rights message in chalk on the sidewalk outside her West Broadway home in Bangor. “Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —–> vote yes, clean up your mess,” the message read, according to a Bangor police report.

Collins called the sidewalk chalking a “defacement of public property” in a statement provided to the outlet.

“We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” the pro-choice Republican said.

Democrats are currently working on a bill to legalize abortion nationwide, should Roe v. Wade be overturned. The New York Times reported:

Acting swiftly after a leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, has set a vote for Wednesday to take up a bill that would codify abortion rights in federal law. The bill, if passed, would protect abortion access nationwide at a moment when it is under imminent threat, with multiple states enacting or proposing strict limits or outright prohibitions. But the legislation is all but certain to be blocked in the Senate on Wednesday, when Democrats fall short of the 60 votes they would need to break a Republican filibuster.

Collins is not in support of overturning the filibuster for the vote. She came under fire from abortion activists last week over her 2018 vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was among five justices who appear poised to overturn the 1973 landmark abortion case. Politico obtained a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito which signaled a potential end to federally legal abortion.

Alito and Kavanaugh were joined by Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch in reportedly voting to overturn abortion legal precedent.

No official ruling on the matter has been issued.

