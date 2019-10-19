Susan Rice Claps Back at Trump By Describing ‘Totally Gross’ Encounter With Him at WHCD

President Donald Trump attacked former Obama National Security Advisor Amb. Susan Rice following her appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, prompting Rice to strike back by recounting a “totally gross” encounter with Trump before he was president.

Host Bill Maher interviewed Ambassador Rice on Friday night’s edition of the show, and Rice talked about the “complete mess” Trump has made of Syria, particularly over the last week.

That interview prompted Trump to lash out as the show ended. He wrote, on Twitter, “Susan Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria. Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND? That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster.”

Shortly thereafter, Rice responded by sharing a brief memory from the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

“Then why did you come up and hug me at 2015 WHCD when I’d never met you (which was totally gross) and whisper in my ear that I had been ‘very unfairly treated’ over Benghazi and ‘was doing a great job for the country’?” Rice wrote.

Rice has also recounted the encounter in her book, as well as in interviews promoting the book.

Watch Rice’s Real Time interview above, via HBO.

