Swalwell Reports Ex-NFL Player to Capitol Police Over Threatening Message: ‘Guantanamo or Just Execution’

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell reported Bruce Miller, a former San Francisco 49ers fullback, to Capitol Police this week after Miller sent him a threatening message on Twitter.

Swalwell took a screenshot of the message and shared it on Twitter asking, “Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers?”

“He’s a former pro football player for the 49ers before he got cut for beating up a 70yo man in a sandwich shop,” replied sports writer Rich Madrid. Miller was indeed cut from the 49ers after an arrest for felony assault in 2016.

“Miller allegedly attacked a guest of the Fisherman’s Wharf Marriott Hotel on Monday. He also allegedly punched the guest’s 70-year-old father, who suffered broken bones,” reported local media at the time.

He’s a former pro football player for the 49ers before he got cut for beating up a 70yo man in a sandwich shop — Rich (@richjmadrid) May 17, 2023

Miller’s message to Swalwell read, “Almost time!!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution.” The message included some laughing face emojis and ended with “fuckin’ traitor.”

Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday evening that “Miller appeared to confirm that the message was from him on Thursday, and insisted that he was just ‘trolling’ and playing a ‘harmless game of ‘would you rather.’”

Swalwell has long been the target of right-wing attacks and accusations of being linked to China after a suspected Chinese spy helped his fundraising efforts in 2014. Swalwell cut ties with the woman immediately after the authorities alerted him of their concerns.

“My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution … apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller. Threats of political violence are unacceptable,” Swalwell said in a statement.

Swalwell also said the San Francisco 49ers “reached out to me this afternoon regarding this threat from a former player. As a lifelong member of The Faithful, I appreciate them sharing their concern.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com