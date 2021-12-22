<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A startup in Sweden has revealed the latest use for their microchip implants, and Twitter hates it.

Swedish company Epicenter has invented a microchip that can be inserted under one’s skin in order to allow people to carry their Covid-19 vaccination passports in their arms.

In a video posted to Twitter by Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post, Hannes Sjöblad, the head of distribution at Epicenter, holds his phone over his arm, where the chip is, to prove his vaccination status:

Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified 🤖 pic.twitter.com/dpAkSCudxf — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) December 17, 2021

“Implants are a very versatile technology that can be used for many different things, and nowadays it is very convenient to have an always-accessible COVID passport on your implant,” Sjöblad said in the video.

While vaccine implants may be “very convenient,” Twitter is not loving the idea — science-fiction author Lincoln Michel writing, “Everyday reality moves a little closer to my dystopian novel.”

Many also noted that it is unlikely the concept of a microchip will go over well with conspiracy theorists already hesitant to receive their jabs:

Why don’t you magnetize it and make it in the shape of Bill Gates’ face just to be sure of winning over the vax hesitant https://t.co/WXySQ4sINS — Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) December 21, 2021

Oh, this oughtta go over big with the Trump/QAnon cult. https://t.co/rky85URbvo — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 21, 2021

Every day reality moves a little closer to my dystopian novel 😞 https://t.co/XgjWjDTLP5 — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) December 21, 2021

Choosing the thing most designed to get apocalyptic Americans to lose their minds. — Thomas Lecaque (@tlecaque) December 22, 2021

surely there is something between this and a card that’s slightly too large for your wallet https://t.co/rtvmAoAMxg — JP (@jpbrammer) December 22, 2021

HAVE

YOU

NOT

BEEN

PAYING

ATTENTION

FOR

THE

PAST

TWO

YEARS! https://t.co/S4fZWLDzuy — Marc-André Argentino (@_MAArgentino) December 21, 2021

What are these devs smoking? https://t.co/UKsfkDFKwx — harish (@harishpillay) December 22, 2021

I’m Captain Protocol, a stickler for the rules, but nope. https://t.co/NLrVyZsXUB — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) December 21, 2021

Sweden you are not helping. https://t.co/AdJAUw3051 — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) December 21, 2021

I’m sure this idea has no potential for abuse https://t.co/nuKXfmJOne — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) December 21, 2021

transhumanists in the group chat:👁️👁️ https://t.co/TC6zn4XI1W — arabelle sicardi 英梅 (@arabellesicardi) December 22, 2021

