Swedish Company Invents Microchip Implant Vaccine Passport and Twitter Hates it: ‘For the Love of God Just Read the Room’

By Leia IdlibyDec 22nd, 2021, 12:38 pm
 

A startup in Sweden has revealed the latest use for their microchip implants, and Twitter hates it.

Swedish company Epicenter has invented a microchip that can be inserted under one’s skin in order to allow people to carry their Covid-19 vaccination passports in their arms.

In a video posted to Twitter by Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post, Hannes Sjöblad, the head of distribution at Epicenter, holds his phone over his arm, where the chip is, to prove his vaccination status:

“Implants are a very versatile technology that can be used for many different things, and nowadays it is very convenient to have an always-accessible COVID passport on your implant,” Sjöblad said in the video.

While vaccine implants may be “very convenient,” Twitter is not loving the idea — science-fiction author Lincoln Michel writing, “Everyday reality moves a little closer to my dystopian novel.”

Many also noted that it is unlikely the concept of a microchip will go over well with conspiracy theorists already hesitant to receive their jabs:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: