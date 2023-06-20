Tapper Says Those Crying ‘Two-Tier Justice System’ in Hunter Biden Case Should See ‘The Kind of Justice System That Poor People Get’

While Republicans and supporters of former President Donald Trump allege the existence of a “two-tier justice system” that targets conservatives, CNN’s Jake Tapper suggested that they look into how that system treats those who can’t afford a lawyer.

As he closed a segment on a new CNN poll showing Trump’s support softening since he was indicted on 37 federal charges, Tapper asked CNN’s political director David Chalian how Trump’s election chances might be affected by the news that Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors and struck a deal on a third gun charge. Chalian pointed out that Trump allies were once again using the “two-tier justice system” as a talking point, as they were when Trump was first indicted and while Hunter Biden’s investigation was still ongoing.

At the end of the segment, Tapper brought up a point that Republicans don’t usually bring up about a two-tier justice system:

If they’re concerned about a two-tier system of justice, they should learn a little bit more about the kind of justice system that poor people get in this country. Because that is really a two-tier system of justice.

Hunter Biden is still being investigated by congressional Republicans for his business dealings, an investigation that the GOP claims also involves his father.

Watch the clip via CNN.

