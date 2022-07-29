Tara Palmeri Says Second Biden Run Depends on Whether Hunter Biden Gets Indicted

Writer of The Washington Mall, Tara Palmeri, says President Joe Biden will have to take his family into account when debating on running for a second term in office.

Speaking with Teddy Schleifer on the Friday edition of the podcast The Powers That Be: Daily, she broke down the possibilities of a Biden reelection.

“Let’s be honest. It’s not just what our Democratic, you know, powers that be in Washington think the national polling shows that 70% of Democrats don’t want Biden to run again. I think that Joe Biden will wait for as long as possible,” Palmeri began.

“If the Democrats lose the Senate and the House, that’ll be really bad … And I could see that there would be a lot of pressure on Biden to announce that he’s not gonna run for reelection,” she added. “Plus, you’re gonna have all these investigations into Hunter Biden. There’s, you know, reports that the Justice Department is looking at indicting him.”

“It’s just gonna be a dark time,” Palmeri said frankly. “It’s not gonna be good for his family. You know, Jill Biden will be the one who ultimately decides I think — and for all my sources say, he’s really unlike a lot of candidates. He truly is a family guy.”

After some discussion of Biden not wanting to be perceived as a lame duck president, Schleifer said, “Biden sort of frames it as he’s doing it, unless there’s a health issue. But like you’re saying, there’s also a political overhang on this and that it’s not purely ‘If he can run, he’s gonna run.'”

“I think it’s a double whammy. It’s a political overhang of collective Democrats just screaming from the rooftops. ‘You cannot be our nominee.’ Right? And lots of people actually saying ‘I might primary Biden.’ Like I think people will come out and say they will primary Biden after the election,” Palmeri suggested.

She added that even “non-credible” primary candidates could pose strong threats to Biden in the face of continued scrutiny of his son Hunter.

“He’s gonna be weakened. And then I think you layer in the personal stuff on top of it. And that is what will be the deciding factor. If it was purely political, I think Joe Biden only knows how to run. That’s all he is been doing his whole life,” Pamleri said. “But I think if he sees — if he thinks that perhaps saying he’s not gonna run for reelection will get the Republicans to drop their terrifying investigation of Hunter. Here’s another thing. What if Hunter’s indicted? How can he run if his son is indicted?”

“That would be certainly new frontier in presidential politics,” Schleifer concluded.

