Target Declines to Carry New Levin Book in Stores — Then Quickly Changes Mind After He Shreds Company On Air

Mark Levin announced Wednesday that retail giant Target was opting not carry his new book in stores, but only online, over concern it would be “polarizing” for customers. But just a day later Levin revealed the company had reversed their decision.

Levin first posted about the news on Wednesday via his Twitter where he called the decision “pathetic.” The book is set to be released in September and Target was still offering pre-order sales on their online website but, Levin said, would not sell physical copies in stores.

“Target will not carry THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA because it might offend Democrats. Pathetic. You can go to Amazon.com and order directly, without going through Democrat-Party corporatists. I want to thank Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Books-A- Million for order copies upon the book’s release,” Levin wrote.

Target will not carry THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA because it might offend Democrats. Pathetic. You can go to https://t.co/qUZvhEf1BI and order directly, without going through Democrat-Party corporatists. I want to thank Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Books-A- Million for… pic.twitter.com/pqzZVgGqAC — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 6, 2023

He also covered the topic on his Wednesday night radio show where he clarified that Target could do whatever they want to do. Levin warned listeners that the company is “a hundred percent woke, a hundred percent in the tank for the left.”

Levin even called for the gauntlet to be thrown down on the company, declaring the forthcoming book to be the best one he’s ever written.

But on Thursday, in a surprise turn of events, Target reversed the decision. Levin shared the news on Twitter, thanking his followers for be a strong force for free speech.

“Target just informed my publisher that it has reversed course and will be taking my new book in its stores upon its release. You folks are an immense force for free speech and market capitalism, and conservative authors and audiences everywhere will benefit from your patriotism,” he wrote.

“I could not be more proud of you — not only for how this specific case turned out, as there will undoubtedly be more of this — but because you’ve made it clear that you’ve had enough and will exercise your enormous power. The silent majority is silent no longer. I’ll more fully discuss this on radio. God bless and I thank and salute you all,” Levin wrote.

Target just informed my publisher that it has reversed course and will be taking my new book in its stores upon its release. You folks are an immense force for free speech and market capitalism, and conservative authors and audiences everywhere will benefit from your patriotism.… pic.twitter.com/sCesaXgRKB — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 6, 2023

According to the Washington Examiner, Target also released a statement clarifying “confusion” surrounding the move.

The statement read:

We’ve been offering this book for pre-sale since mid-June. As we have with Mark Levin’s past books, many of which are currently available for sale at Target, we’ll offer his newest title for sale when it is available on September 19. The use of the word ‘hate’ in the title caused our team to reach out to the publisher, but as stated, we are continuing to offer this book for pre-sale now and it will be available for sale on its release date. We regret any confusion this situation caused.

Listen above via The Mark Levin Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com