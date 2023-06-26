Taylor Swift Turned Down a Handwritten Invitation From Meghan Markle to Appear on Failed Spotify Podcast, Per Report

Taylor Swift declined an invitation to appear on Meghan Markle’s failed Spotify podcast, according to a new report.

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Markle personally extended the handwritten invitation to the pop star. Swift declined to appear on the show through a representative. The report said Swift was just one of several top names Markle attempted to recruit as guests.

Earlier this month, Markle and Prince Harry’s lucrative Spotify deal valued at $20 million dollars fell through after the couple only produced one podcast since signing their contract in 2020. Since the deal imploded, reports have detailed the trials and tribulations surrounding the couple’s relationship with the platform.

Prince Harry attempted to pitch his own podcast ideas that reportedly fell flat with executives. One idea was a show that would feature controversial people discussing their childhood traumas including former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The couple made less than favorable impressions at the company during their time and after the news broke that Spotify would be parting ways with them. Spotify executive and podcast titan Bill Simmons ripped Markle and Harry as “fucking grifters.”

“The fucking grifters. That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” Simmons ranted, during a recent episode of his podcast.

