Ted Cruz Attacks Bud Light ‘Marketing Beer to Children’ — But Once Literally Had His Child Help Him With Beer Competition

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is waging war with Bud Light over their association with 26-year-old Dylan Mulvaney, which he claims equates to “marketing beer to children” — but Cruz himself once had his own child help him with a beer competition by naming his entry after popular superheroes.

Bud Light ignited an anti-trans backlash after they partnered with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a social media promotional message that involved Mulvaney receiving a pack of customized cans to celebrate the anniversary of her transition.

They then sparked a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community by non-apology-apologizing for recognizing trans people following the controversy.

Cruz and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) have been contributing to the effort by waging a campaign against Anheuser Bush that included a strongly-worded letter this week demanding documents:

Nearly three months have passed since I requested documents from Mr. Whitworth in my capacity as Ranking Member of the Commerce Committee, and Anheuser-Busch has yet to provide the Committee with a single document. Anheuser-Busch’s failure to cooperate and blatant disregard for U.S. congressional oversight is unacceptable. Given your broader responsibility for the Anheuser-Busch InBev portfolio of more than 500 brands, I trust you share my sincere concern with the possibility that Anheuser-Busch is marketing alcohol to children and will direct Anheuser-Busch to cooperate immediately with the Commerce Committee’s investigation. The level of cooperation the Committee receives will bear significantly on my assessment of whether this is part of a broader problem across the Anheuser-Busch InBev product line and whether changes to federal law are necessary to prohibit Anheuser-Busch InBev from marketing beer to children.

But Cruz himself devised and promoted an alcoholic beverage named after a superhero juggernaut that’s popular with children — and had his own child select the name — Ale-vengers IPA.

And in a shocking twist, Cruz had another accomplice in addition to a minor child — the staff of an Anheuser Busch brewery! That’s according to tweets and a video by anti-alcohol-and-children-activist Ted Cruz, who wrote:

Tonight it’s on at #BrewDemocracy. In August I teamed up with @AnheuserBusch’s Houston staff to brew the best IPA for #BAA2019. It’s made with grapefruit from the valleys of TX & my daughter Caroline helped me come up with the awesome name: Ale-vengers IPA. #DontMessWithTexas

Thank you for the behind-the-scenes look at how Ale-vengers IPA was made! Good luck, we’re looking forward to tonight! 🍻 — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) September 18, 2019

In fact, Senator Cruz relentlessly promoted Ale-vengers on his Twitter account, tweets from activist Ted Cruz show:

Thank you to the amazing brewmasters & staff of @AnheuserBusch Houston for helping me brew my Ale-vengers IPA. Just tried it before this evening's #BAA2019, and I gotta tell y'all, it tastes a lot like the sweet taste of victory! #BrewDemocracy pic.twitter.com/nCVzvC0ICF — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 18, 2019

Looking forward to tonight’s #BAA2019 competition. For everyone attending the event: voting begins at 6:15pm ET and ends at 7:15pm ET. To vote text "CRUZ" to 202-883-6007. A vote for my Ale-vengers IPA is a vote for freedom & Texas! #DontMessWithTexas #BrewDemocracy pic.twitter.com/CzTEWA15jV — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 18, 2019

Had a great time participating in this year's #BAA2019. Thank you to @AnheuserBusch and to all who came out & supported my Ale-vengers IPA! #BrewDemocracyhttps://t.co/041W1JwhUT via @PeterZampa — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 19, 2019

Alas, Cruz did not win, but he did reportedly praise Anheuser-Busch for the event. Watch the video above via Ted Cruz.

