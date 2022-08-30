Ted Cruz Calls for ‘Housecleaning’ in the FBI to Curb Abuse of Power in Undercover Video

Ted Cruz is pushing back on a reporter claiming an undercover video caught the Senator calling for defunding the FBI if the GOP reclaims power in Congress after the 2022 midterms.

In a video circulating Twitter via Lauren Windsor of the web show Under Current, Cruz was asked about defunding the FBI while at an Atlanta campaign event for Herschel Walker.

Windsor said, “I wanna say, thank you so much for all you’re doing to fight for Herschel Walker to take back the Senate. And I just think it’s so important that you guys are actually going to defund all those IRS agents.”

“Absolutely,” Cruz agreed.

“But I think it’s imperative that you really have to defund the FBI after all the witch hunts that are going on,” Windsor said.

“It is horrific the abuse of power at the FBI and it’s wrong. And there needs to be a complete house cleaning that happens at the FBI,” Cruz replied.

“Are y’all gonna be able to do that when you retake the Senate?” Windsor asked.

“I think we need to fight to do that. We need to fight to have real oversight,” Cruz replied.

The video took off on Twitter as Windsor claimed Cruz nodded his head in agreement when she asked about defunding the FBI.

I was there. He nodded in agreement — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) August 30, 2022

Cruz took to Twitter to reiterate his statements, saying, “Leftie Twitter is gonna lie—it’s what they do—but every word I said is true: The FBI’s raid was a horrific “abuse of power.” There needs to be “a complete housecleaning” at FBI. We need “real oversight” from Congress. All absolutely true!”

Leftie twitter is gonna lie—it’s what they do—but every word I said is true: – the FBI’s raid was a horrific “abuse of power”; – there needs to be “a complete housecleaning” at FBI; – we need “real oversight” from Congress. All absolutely true! More: https://t.co/xKYPHGbjQi https://t.co/tlb5DU5Tjy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 30, 2022

He also seized on the opportunity to plug his forthcoming book, Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System.

Listen above via Under Current.

