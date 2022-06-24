Ted Cruz Claims His Podcast is Influencing Hollywood As New Pixar Movie ‘Lightyear’ Tanks at the Box Office

Senator Ted Cruz believes his podcast is so influential, even Hollywood is starting to take note.

On the Thursday edition of Verdict with Ted Cruz, co-host Michael Knowles brought up the cultural victory of Pixar’s new film, Lightyear, bombing at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar had originally projected a $70-$85 million dollar opening during Father’s Day weekend but to much surprise, the movie only grossed $50.6 million, domestically.

“We sort of predicted it on this show. It’s the get woke, go broke prediction,” Knowles said. “We talked last time about how people don’t wanna see toys and cartoon characters, engaging in all sorts of eccentric sexual activities and kissing and pushing the woke sexual revolutionary agenda.”

He continued, “Over the weekend Lightyear, which made a big show of having a lesbian toy kiss in it. Lightyear bombed at the box office.”

“Did you Senator, did you take the air out of the gay toys?” Knowles asked Cruz.

“That’s the question I’ve never gotten before? I will say this. I do think it’s amazing how the Verdict podcast seems to be driving Hollywood,” Cruz said.

After discussing previous comments they’ve both made on the show regarding Hollywood and kids content, Cruz said, “Leftists really lost their minds because last week we talked about, ‘Do we really need lesbian toys in cartoons’ and Leftists, like the phrase, ‘lesbian toys’ that I really think their tiny little walnut size brains broke.”

“Apparently they’re supposed to go on these cultural rampages and we’re not supposed to notice. And not only that we’re all supposed to quietly shut up and take our kids,” Cruz added.

“There were very few kids movies at the box office this past weekend. It was Father’s Day. You wanna talk about a good time to take your kids to the movies,” he continued. “I think there were a whole bunch of Americans that said, ‘You know what? I can think of something better to do than listen to Hollywood lecture my six-year-old on their views as sexuality.’ How about just have a fun, like the Toy Story films are awesome.”

Cruz added, “It speaks volumes that while Lightyear was getting his ass kicked, the kicker was Tom Cruise and (Top Gun) Maverick, a straight up patriotic, conservative, ‘We love American,’ beat the bad guys. Like the contrast is night and day and Hollywood is so knuckleheaded that they seem unable to get the message.”

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

