Ted Cruz Doesn’t Like Ranked Choice Voting Because He Lost An Election In College By One Vote: ‘It Sucked Then’ And it ‘Sucks For Sarah Palin’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is apparently still not over his election defeat in college and blames rank choice voting for the results.

On the Sunday edition of his podcast The Cloakroom with Ted Cruz, the senator spoke with co-host Liz Wheeler about Sarah Palin’s House election loss, earlier this month. Palin was defeated by Democratic candidate Mary Peltola and many conservatives have blamed Alaska’s rank choice voting system as the result.

“It’s a bad way of doing elections. It doesn’t present an election as a binary choice. At the end of the day, you’re choosing between one person or another and only one person can win,” Cruz said.

“What happens with ranked choice voting is you end up — you look at some of the game theory at economics. You end up with people voting in ways that the outcome is perverse and backwards. Elections should be about making choices. And the people who push these reforms…the reason they want to change the way elections are done is they don’t like how the voters vote,” Cruz added.

The Texas Senator then revealed his own run-in with ranked choice voting that lost him an election in college.

“I will say by the way, as an aside, on an infinitely, less consequential stage, I actually participated in a ranked choice voting election in which I lost the election by one vote,” Cruz added.

Cruz added that during his time at Princeton, he decided to run for President of the schools debate society, the American Whig–Cliosophic Society.

“Unfortunately, Whig–Clio used rank choice voting. So at the end of the first round of voting, I was leading, I had 52 votes. The second place candidate had 44 votes. So I had won by a sizable margin on the first round,” he said.

During the second round, a candidate was eliminated which had the votes and ranking change.

“The third place candidate had 19 votes because the third place candidate was eliminated. Those 19 votes were reallocated.” Cruz said.

As a result, Cruz lost the election 58 to 57.

“I gotta tell you, at 20-years-old, it sucked then, and I gotta say it sucks for Sarah Palin. Sarah, is a friend of mine, I like Sarah. I am sorry for the outcome that happened, and it sucks even worse for the people of Alaska,” Cruz concluded.

Listen above via The Cloakroom with Ted Cruz.

