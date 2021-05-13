Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) fired back at MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Wednesday for her suggestion that he had “betrayed” his “race.”

“I appreciate MSNBC lecturing me on how people of ‘my race’ are supposed to vote,” Cruz wrote in a missive on Twitter. “This arrogant condescension is a big reason Hispanic voters are moving right in large numbers.”

I appreciate MSNBC lecturing me on how people of “my race” are supposed to vote. This arrogant condescension is a big reason Hispanic voters are moving right in large numbers. Also, why is MSNBC ok with their hosts using overt racial slurs (“Stephen from Django”)? https://t.co/ROXn7MSEzO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021

Reid on Tuesday referred to Cruz as “Stephen from Django Unchained” because he was “working to stop fellow people of color from voting.” Those comments came during a panel that discussed a new voting law in Georgia and similar proposals in other states.

“Also, why is MSNBC ok with their hosts using overt racial slurs (‘Stephen from Django’)?” Cruz added.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]