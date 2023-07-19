Ted Cruz Loses It Over Trump’s Looming Indictment, Accuses Jack Smith of ‘Election Interference’

Senator and part time podcaster Ted Cruz was beside himself over the news that former President Donald Trump is the focus of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Jan. 6.

Trump said he received a “target letter” on Sunday and is expecting to be arrested and indicted in the investigation.

On the Wednesday edition of the Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast, Cruz called the situation “election interference.”

“Water is wet, the sky is blue, grass is green. There’s cocaine in the Biden White House, and Jack Smith and Merrick Garland are engaged in a political vendetta,” Cruz said.

“Yes, yes, yes. Hell yes. This is election interference. Anyone who’s surprised, it was obvious that Smith was going to go after Donald Trump. It was obvious that he’s going to try to indict Donald Trump,” Cruz added.

The Senator referenced a previous episode of his podcast in which he laid out “five troubling facts about Jack Smith.”

“Number one, handpicked by Merrick Garland — the most political and partisan attorney general in our nation’s history. Number two, Jack Smith led the disgraceful prosecution of Bob McDonald, then the Republican Governor of Virginia, then a credible and plausible candidate for president,” Cruz said.

“Number three, Jack Smith was himself involved in the IRS targeting of conservatives under Barack Obama. So he has a long history of being directly involved in the weaponization of government. Number four, his wife is a donor to guess who — Joe Biden as a Democrat donor,” Cruz ranted.

Smith’s wife, filmmaker Katy Chevigny, produced a documentary about Michelle Obama in 2020, which Cruz says turned Obama into a “saint.” He also alleged that Chevigny’s other film work proves that she “hates your free speech.”

“That’s who Jack Smith is. So it should surprise nobody that of course, he’s gonna indict President Trump. Why? Because he has engaged in election interference, because his objective is to try to defeat Donald Trump in November of next year, and he’s gonna use every machinery of the Department of Justice to try to do so with Merrick Garland’s enthusiastic cheerleading alongside,” Cruz said.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast.

