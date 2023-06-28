Ted Cruz Praises CBS News Coverage Of Joe And Hunter Biden

Texas Senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz (R-TX) praised CBS News during a rant on the Biden family.

On the Wednesday edition of Cruz’s podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, recent episodes of which have been entirely focused on President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, its co-hosts began with the president denying ever discussing business dealings with Hunter.

“It’s very clear that you hear him yell — No. Implying I didn’t lie about never speaking to Hunter about my business dealings. Did you ever lie? No. He says it there clearly and he is irritated. No,” co-host Ben Ferguson said.

“He hasn’t said that this WhatsApp message is false. He hasn’t said that he wasn’t sitting there with Hunter Biden. He hasn’t said that Hunter didn’t have — was freelancing and doing it on his own. He just is flat out stonewalling. ‘Nope, I never lied. Piss off. I don’t have to tell you anything,'” Cruz noted, referencing an alleged text from Hunter in which he invoked his father to close a deal.

Cruz also talked about the White House refusing to comment on the matter during a recent press briefing with Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and John Kirby.

“There’s no reason that she can’t answer. There was no reason why John Kirby couldn’t answer other than, ‘Oh crap. This is a really hard question. This is a bad question. We’re in trouble. So we’re not gonna address the facts. We’re not gonna give a denial. We’re not gonna say it’s false. We’re just gonna say no. That’s our answer. We will not answer.’ And by the way, what the hell’s wrong with ABC News? How come they didn’t cover it?” Cruz asked.

“What the hell’s wrong with NBC, CNN, MSNBC? Are they actually — do they even pretend to be news organizations anymore? Are any of them sitting there going, wait, why is CBS covering this and what are we doing?” Cruz added.

Earlier in the podcast, Cruz ranted that no other networks covered IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s claim that he was asked to stop pursuing an investigation into President Biden. Cruz praised CBS for leading with the story Tuesday night. Despite his claims, the other networks, including NBC, and CNN, have covered and written about Shapley’s claims.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

