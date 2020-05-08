Senator Ted Cruz and Joe Scarborough exchanged insults in a Twitter back-and-forth after Scarborough shared a very misleading video of Vice President Mike Pence.

After Scarborough shared the video, Cruz tweeted, “When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)?”

Hmm. When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)? You are claiming to be a journalist, after all…. https://t.co/tYsgKJGxpR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

Scarborough fired back by bringing up how Trump repeatedly insulted Cruz’s family members in 2016 and then Cruz ultimately supported Trump anyway. “Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life.”

Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life. https://t.co/eJa4qWzqA2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

Cruz fired back pointing out that Scarborough was initially very supportive of Trump during that previous election, saying in rather colorful terms, “Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does.”

Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC. https://t.co/XG9P0Bwrbp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

UPDATE: Scarborough responded:

Ted, Trump called your wife ugly and said your dad killed JFK. The difference between you and me is the closer Trump got to power, the more I criticized him. The closer Trump got to power, the more you sold your soul to him. You even sold out your own father’s name for Trump. https://t.co/jx83IE6JQ4 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

