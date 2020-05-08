comScore

Ted Cruz, Scarborough Exchange Insults Over Trump: You Chased Him Like ‘Teenage Girl Throwing Her Panties at the Latest Boy Band’

By Josh FeldmanMay 8th, 2020, 7:33 pm

Senator Ted Cruz and Joe Scarborough exchanged insults in a Twitter back-and-forth after Scarborough shared a very misleading video of Vice President Mike Pence.

After Scarborough shared the video, Cruz tweeted, “When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)?”

Scarborough fired back by bringing up how Trump repeatedly insulted Cruz’s family members in 2016 and then Cruz ultimately supported Trump anyway. “Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life.”

Cruz fired back pointing out that Scarborough was initially very supportive of Trump during that previous election, saying in rather colorful terms, “Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does.”

Happy Friday.

UPDATE: Scarborough responded:

