Ted Cruz Shreds MSNBC Correspondent for Arguing China Doing Diplomacy ‘Better Than America’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed NBC on Tuesday as a “wholly-owned subsidiary” of the Chinese Communist Party after a correspondent’s statement that China is “better than America” at conducting diplomacy.

“Is NBC in fact a wholly-owned subsidiary of the CCP?” Cruz asked on Twitter, citing a report from senior international correspondent Keir Simmons, who in the day praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for speaking at a World Health Organization event.

“World leaders from around the world, including many, many allies of the U.S., spoke at this event,” Keir said during a segment of Nicolle Wallace‘s Deadline: White House. “The thing is, President Trump could have given an address. … He didn’t.”

“And again, another example, really — we talked about this yesterday, Nicolle — of China really seeming to do the diplomacy better than America at this stage, where President Xi steps up and gives an address, we didn’t know he was going to do that until hours before, and kind of steals the limelight,” Keir continued. “And here’s one of the issues, again, is there is no proposal from the White House on what to replace the World Health Organization with. So what is Britain or France or Germany or Australia supposed to do with this? Because, of course, you can’t just pull out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a pandemic.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]