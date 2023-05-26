Ted Cruz Thinks Target Boycott Over Pride Month Merch Will Fail

Texas senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz revealed his doubts over the longevity of the Target boycott that stemmed from the company’s prominently displayed Pride Month collection featuring transgender-friendly swimwear.

The exchange took place on the Friday edition of Verdict with Ted Cruz, where Cruz discussed why, like football, this boycott could be somewhat “painful.”

“Conservatives have typically been not very good at boycotts. Part of the problem is that for some things it’s hard to substitute, Disney’s an example where you can be annoyed at Disney, but if your kids really want to go to Disney World, that can be hard to say no to. There’re not a lot of alternatives. There’s Six Flags but Disney World is a pretty unique offering,” Cruz explained.

He elaborated that the same goes for Disney’s lineup of beloved films like Snow White, Cinderella, and Toy Story.

“That is a difficult product for many people to give up permanently. I think the same thing is true about pro sports. I think lots of sports fans are unhappy with the NFL or the NBA and all of the woke nonsense, but at the same time, people, and I’ll put myself in this camp, really love going to sports events and cheering on their teams,” Cruz said.

“So it’s a painful boycott,” Cruz added.

The senator the Bud Light boycott that stemmed from the company’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney was different because of the abundant amount of alternative beer brands.

“Target – we’ll see how prolonged and easy a substitution it is. There’s Walmart — there are alternatives. I will say Targets are located in a lot of areas and are very convenient for a lot of shoppers. So we’ll see if this becomes a persistent consequence or not. But whether it is sustained, the fact that it was so concentrated and intense has, I think certainly made a real impression on the Target executives, I hope. But also on the next executive,” Cruz said.

