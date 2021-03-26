Live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande.#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/aO4EyANrRQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz joined a delegation of fellow Republican members of Congress by visiting immigration facilities at the Southern US border. The media-friendly tour is designed to bring attention to the situation at the border, and score some political hit points against President Joe Biden.

Cruz took it a step further but posting a video of himself allegedly on the banks of the Rio Grande, complete with remote light suggesting a proper camera crew. The video was similar to that which has been filed by both CNN’s Ed Lavandera and Fox News Griff Jenkins, though no individuals were featured.

Some context: Right of center media, and many members of the GOP, have used the steady flow of undocumented migrants from Central American countries into the United States as a political cudgel, calling it a “crisis” meant to harm the Biden Administration. The Associated Press, however, has made clear that they don’t consider the current state a “crisis” and have noted that the current influx is not materially different than that which came during the Trump administration. Or in other words, there isn’t anything materially different from Spring levels of illegal immigrants in 2021 than any number of years that proceeded.

The reaction on Twitter has fallen predictably along partisan lines. Many on the left found Cruz’s video absurd and given his past vacation plans to Cancun amid a Texan cold weather catastrophe, jokes were made. To wit:

Noted #Mexico expert and recent visitor @tedcruz has gone full commando/conflict documentarian on the banks of the Rio Grande https://t.co/rNsu7BZA9s — Bernie Debusmann (@BernieDebusmann) March 26, 2021

Ted Cruz is walking around in the dark at the border with a vest on like some kind of Brooks Brothers Bear Grylls https://t.co/WLba1cfXqJ — Dan Carson (@TheDoctorCarson) March 26, 2021

This isn’t a #SNL sketch… Can’t believe how @tedcruz is able to again and again find a new low. https://t.co/pNq313wtkB — Florian Irminger (@FlorianIrminger) March 26, 2021

.@tedcruz… There is no bottom to your vomitous disgustingness… https://t.co/dS42JHEHTu — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 26, 2021

Ted Cruz finding new ways to get to Cancun pic.twitter.com/dqqk1sCYd6 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 26, 2021

There were many on Twitter who praised Senator Cruz for going to the border and seeing for himself the situation that is getting so much attention in the world of political media. Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth appeared on Fox News to praise the US Senator for going to the border and reporting on it himself, which you can see below, via Fox News:

