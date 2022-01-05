Jeremy Faison (R-TN), Chairman of the Tennessee House Republican Caucus, was caught on film being ejected from a high school basketball game on Tuesday.

Faison, who has served in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 2010, apologized for the incident on Twitter the same night.

WATCH: REP. FAISON TOSSED FROM HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS GAME AFTER THREATENING TO FIGHT REF (and appearing to try to pull his pants off 😳) @JeremyFaison4TN is the @tnhousegop caucus CHAIR, 3rd ranking Republican in the Tennessee House. pic.twitter.com/PAqDXfKADA — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 5, 2022

In the clip, Faison can be seen getting angry at a call, confronting the referee, and even trying to pull down the refs pants, before being ejected. Faison said of the incident:

For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent looses their temper at a sporting event. It’s not Christian and it’s not mature and it’s embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts. Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the gym. I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.

I acted the fool tonight.

I’m hoping to be able to make it right. pic.twitter.com/W8PINvTue5 — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) January 5, 2022

