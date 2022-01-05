Tennessee GOP House Leader Ejected From High School Basketball Game After Trying to Fight the Ref

By Alex GriffingJan 5th, 2022, 2:51 pm
 

Jeremy Faison (R-TN), Chairman of the Tennessee House Republican Caucus, was caught on film being ejected from a high school basketball game on Tuesday.

Faison, who has served in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 2010, apologized for the incident on Twitter the same night.

In the clip, Faison can be seen getting angry at a call, confronting the referee, and even trying to pull down the refs pants, before being ejected. Faison said of the incident:

For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent looses their temper at a sporting event. It’s not Christian and it’s not mature and it’s embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts.

Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the gym. I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.

