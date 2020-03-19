Home testing start-up Everlywell announced they will launch the first at-home Covid-19 testing kit this Monday.

“By working with multiple labs to scale infrastructure, Everlywell plans to have testing and diagnosis capacity for a quarter of a million people weekly,” the company — which currently provides home tests for Lyme disease, cholesterol, and infectious diseases such as STDs.

“Private, secure digital results provided to all users within days… Individuals with positive results will be offered a telehealth consult with an independent board-certified physician from PWNHealth,” the website also states.

Although they can be ordered online, a doctor is still required to prescribe the test. Each test will cost $135 and will be covered by certain HSA and FSA providers, with no profit to Everlywell, according to the company.

According to a Time magazine report, “The kit comes with a special swab that is long enough to take samples from the back of the nose and throat area, along with instructions for how to seal the swab sample to send it back to the company. People can also provide both spit and sputum samples as backups.”

“Our team has been working around the clock with top scientists and laboratories in the nation to develop a test that we will make available at the lowest price possible while covering our costs, at no profit to the company,” CEO of Everlywell Julia Creek told Austin American-Statesman.

