Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat, called into CNN Saturday to react to the mass shooting in El Paso that left more than a dozen dead, growing emotional at times and calling for action in response to the tragedy.

Escobar told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer she was hosting a town hall in El Paso when she found out about the shooting — and called the numbers “shocking.”

“This was a massacre,” Escobar said.

“We’re all just trying to piece together what is unfolding in our community. It is unfathomable,” she continued, as her voice began to crack. “There are no words for the kind of pain this great community is experiencing, and it’s unfortunately, an all too common pain across America.

When Blitzer asked Escobar about what could be done to stop such “horrendous mass shootings,” the Texas congresswoman called for action.

“We have the solutions,” she said. “They are right in front of us. What we need is the will to act as a country. And we have to at some point say that enough is enough. And we have to ask ourselves, how many more wake up calls does this country need?”

“I am imploring that those of us that have the capacity and the power to make change, that we work together to end this epidemic. This is needless. There are families in tears, weeping right now. And it did not have to be this way.”

Watch above, via CNN.

